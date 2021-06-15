Belden Inc (BDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

Belden Inc (BDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that BDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.86, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDC was $52.86, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.16 and a 85.15% increase over the 52 week low of $28.55.

BDC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). BDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.06%, compared to an industry average of 41.8%.

