Belden Inc (BDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

Belden Inc (BDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that BDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.6, the dividend yield is .37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDC was $54.6, representing a -15.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.33 and a 44.48% increase over the 52 week low of $37.79.

BDC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). BDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports BDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -27.01%, compared to an industry average of -23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

