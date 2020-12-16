Belden Inc (BDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Belden Inc (BDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that BDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.97, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDC was $41.97, representing a -26.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.94 and a 64.33% increase over the 52 week low of $25.54.

BDC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). BDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports BDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -42.77%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

