Belden Inc (BDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Belden Inc (BDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that BDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $61.26, the dividend yield is .33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BDC was $61.26, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.87 and a 54.58% increase over the 52 week low of $39.63.

BDC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). BDC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports BDC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 72.55%, compared to an industry average of 72.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bdc Dividend History page.

