Belden Guides Q4 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Belden Inc. (BDC) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' estimates.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.05 to $1.105per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.62 to $1.72 per share on revenues between $645 million and $660 million.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.66 per share on revenues of $647.93 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

