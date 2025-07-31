Belden Guides Q3 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Belden Inc. (BDC) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.33 to $1.43 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share on revenues between $670 million and $685 million.

On average, six analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $1.84 per share on revenues of $677.53 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

