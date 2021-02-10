Belden Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Announces CFO Transition - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Belden Inc. (BDC) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2021 and for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.70 to $2.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.90 to $3.30 per share on revenues between $1.99 billion and $2.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.20 per share on revenues of $1.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.22 to $0.32 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.70 per share on revenues between $490 million and $505 million.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.61per share on revenues of $456.38 million for the quarter.

Additionally, the Company announced that its Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, Henk Derksen, will be leaving Belden in March to pursue other endeavors. Derksen has been with the Company since 2000.

Derksen's successor will be Jeremy Parks, who worked with the Company from 2008 through August 2020, most recently as the Vice President of Finance for the Company's Industrial Solutions segment, after which he joined International Wire Group, Inc. as its Chief Financial Officer.

