Belden Guides FY20 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Belden Inc. (BDC) initiated its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2020 and for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.76 to $3.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.25 to $4.75 per share on revenues between $2.06 billion and $2.14 billion. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.51 per share on revenues of $2.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.23 to $0.38 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.85 per share on revenues between $485 million and $505 million.

The Street expects the company to report earnings of $0.91per share on revenues of $490.73 million for the quarter.

"2020 will be a year of continued transformation as we position the Company for profitable growth. Near-term demand trends are challenging, but I am optimistic about our ability to achieve our financial goals and drive superior returns for our shareholders going forward," said John Stroup, President, CEO and Chairman.

