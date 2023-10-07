Belden (FRA:QCTA) Price Target Increased by 11.64% to 112.97

The average one-year price target for Belden (FRA:QCTA) has been revised to 112.97 / share. This is an increase of 11.64% from the prior estimate of 101.19 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.78 to a high of 120.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.46% from the latest reported closing price of 91.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belden. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCTA is 0.30%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.73% to 52,380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,556K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCTA by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,422K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCTA by 163.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,342K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares, representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCTA by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,321K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCTA by 9.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,291K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCTA by 3.21% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

