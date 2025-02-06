BELDEN Earnings Results: $BDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

BELDEN ($BDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.92 per share, beating estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $666,040,000, beating estimates of $661,311,811 by $4,728,189.

BELDEN Insider Trading Activity

BELDEN insiders have traded $BDC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN EDWARD ANDERSON (SVP, Legal, GC and Corp. Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,692 shares for an estimated $1,450,674 .

. DOUG ZINK (VP and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,324 shares for an estimated $542,023.

BELDEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of BELDEN stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BELDEN Government Contracts

We have seen $12,118 of award payments to $BDC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

