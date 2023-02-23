Markets
BDC

Belden Continues To Decline

February 23, 2023 — 10:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade. The shares have been bearish after reaching a year-to-date high on February 15. Today, the global supplier of network infrastructure solutions announced the appointment of Ashish Chand as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Brian Lieser will succeed Chand as vice president of Industrial automation solutions.

Currently, shares are at $80.99, down 6.87 percent from the previous close of $86.96 on a volume of 178,759.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.