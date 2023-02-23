Belden Continues To Decline

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Thursday morning trade. The shares have been bearish after reaching a year-to-date high on February 15. Today, the global supplier of network infrastructure solutions announced the appointment of Ashish Chand as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Brian Lieser will succeed Chand as vice president of Industrial automation solutions.

Currently, shares are at $80.99, down 6.87 percent from the previous close of $86.96 on a volume of 178,759.

