Belden Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BDC

In trading on Friday, shares of Belden Inc (Symbol: BDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.67, changing hands as low as $53.36 per share. Belden Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BDC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.50 per share, with $64.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.85.

