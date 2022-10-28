Belden (BDC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Belden Inc. BDC is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, before market open.



The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 11.8%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Belden this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Higher volumes and favorable pricing from industrial automation, smart buildings, and broadband & 5G products are likely to have aided Belden’s third-quarter performance. Contributions from the acquisitions of Macmon (January 2022), NetModule (March 2022) and Communication Associates (April 2022) are expected to have supported the company’s top line.



Higher volumes and copper pass-through pricing, and favorable pricing are expected to have driven performance of the Enterprise Solutions segment in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enterprise Solutions revenues in the third quarter indicates a 3.1% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The Industrial Automation Solutions segment’s performance is likely to have been dented by lower copper pass-through pricing. The consensus mark for Industrial Automation Solutions segment revenues in the third quarter hints at a 2% dip from the year-ago reported number.



High raw material costs and foreign currency headwinds are likely to have impeded Belden’s bottom-line performance in the third quarter.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Belden this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Belden has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.57. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Belden currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

Belden’s second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share. The bottom line increased substantially year over year. Total revenues of $666.55 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.43%. The top line also increased year over year with strength across all businesses.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Sonoco Products SON has an Earnings ESP of +4.20% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 31.



Sonoco’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 4.1%.



Emerson Electric Co. EMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) results on Nov 2.



Emerson’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



