Belden (BDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Belden (BDC) closed at $93.38, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the communications equipment company had gained 15.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Belden as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $683 million, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.92% and +4.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Belden has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.06.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.