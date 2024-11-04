Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 213 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BDC has gained about 49.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 11.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Belden is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA). The stock is up 40.7% year-to-date.

For Zebra Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14% this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Zebra Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #12. The industry has moved +36% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Belden and Zebra Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

