Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Belden (BDC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is one of 218 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 22.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Flowserve (FLS). The stock has returned 16.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Flowserve's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.9% so far this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Flowserve belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +4.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and Flowserve as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

