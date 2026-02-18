Is Belden (BDC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Belden (BDC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Belden is one of 610 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BDC has returned 25.6% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -2.7%. As we can see, Belden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

ATN International (ATNI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.7%.

The consensus estimate for ATN International's current year EPS has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Belden belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 45% so far this year, so BDC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, ATN International falls under the Wireless National industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.7%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Belden and ATN International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.