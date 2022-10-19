Belden (BDC) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Belden (BDC) closed at $63.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the communications equipment company had gained 0.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Belden as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 19.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $634.4 million, up 0.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, which would represent changes of +26.36% and +5.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Belden is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Belden is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.68, so we one might conclude that Belden is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



