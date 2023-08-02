Belden (BDC) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 111.38

The average one-year price target for Belden (NYSE:BDC) has been revised to 111.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 106.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 93.93 to a high of 123.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from the latest reported closing price of 96.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belden. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDC is 0.29%, an increase of 16.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 52,875K shares. The put/call ratio of BDC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,627K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,887K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,556K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 11.48% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,495K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,467K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 21.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,328K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 12.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,321K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 15.39% over the last quarter.

Belden Background Information

elden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

