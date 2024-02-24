Belden (BDC) Price Target Increased by 15.55% to 101.59

The average one-year price target for Belden (NYSE:BDC) has been revised to 101.59 / share. This is an increase of 15.55% from the prior estimate of 87.92 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.98 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.04% from the latest reported closing price of 83.93 / share.

Belden Declares $0.05 Dividend

On November 30, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2023 received the payment on January 9, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $83.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.38%, the lowest has been 0.20%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 747 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belden. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDC is 0.26%, a decrease of 13.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 50,674K shares. The put/call ratio of BDC is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,353K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,546K shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 37.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,343K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,342K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 4.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,322K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,230K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 18.14% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,216K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Belden Background Information

elden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial, enterprise and broadcast markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today's applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia.

