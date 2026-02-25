Belden (BDC) Price Target Increased by 21.75% to 179.32

The average one-year price target for Belden (NYSE:BDC) has been revised to $179.32 / share. This is an increase of 21.75% from the prior estimate of $147.29 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $193.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.70% from the latest reported closing price of $148.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 647 funds or institutions reporting positions in Belden. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 15.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BDC is 0.24%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.68% to 48,334K shares. The put/call ratio of BDC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,225K shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,562K shares , representing an increase of 20.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 37.42% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,686K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 84.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,286K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,313K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 6.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,264K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,260K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,007K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDC by 48.71% over the last quarter.

