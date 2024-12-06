Is Belden (BDC) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Belden (BDC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Belden is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 213 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDC's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BDC has moved about 58.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 21.4% on average. This shows that Belden is outperforming its peers so far this year.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 122.7%.

For DXP Enterprises, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Belden belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #239 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.5% so far this year, meaning that BDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DXP Enterprises belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved +19.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Belden and DXP Enterprises. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.