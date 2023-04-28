Belden (BDC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Belden (BDC) closed the most recent trading day at $78.89, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the communications equipment company had lost 7.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Belden as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $624 million, up 2.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, which would represent changes of +5.3% and +1.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower within the past month. Belden is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Belden currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.77, which means Belden is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

