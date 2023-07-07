Belden (BDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Belden (BDC) closed at $95.58, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the communications equipment company had gained 1.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 6.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.1%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Belden as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $683 million, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.92% and +4.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Belden currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Belden is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.13.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

