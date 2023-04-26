Belden (BDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Belden (BDC) closed the most recent trading day at $77.28, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the communications equipment company had lost 8.19% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Belden will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624 million, up 2.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.75 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.3% and +1.75%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.27% lower. Belden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Belden is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.19, so we one might conclude that Belden is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.