Belden (BDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Belden (BDC) closed the most recent trading day at $68.08, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the communications equipment company had gained 13.56% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Belden as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $634.4 million, up 0.56% from the year-ago period.

BDC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.36% and +5.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Belden is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Belden is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.17, which means Belden is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



