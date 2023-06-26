Belden (BDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Belden (BDC) closed the most recent trading day at $90.19, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the communications equipment company had gained 1.15% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 7.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Belden will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Belden to post earnings of $1.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $683 million, up 2.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.11 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, which would represent changes of +10.92% and +4.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Belden is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Belden is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.1.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Belden Inc (BDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

