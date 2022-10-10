Belden (BDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Belden (BDC) closed at $62.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the communications equipment company had lost 3.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 8.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Belden as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Belden is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $634.4 million, up 0.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.04 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, which would represent changes of +26.36% and +5.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Belden should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Belden is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Belden is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.57.

The Wire and Cable Products industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



