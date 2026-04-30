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Belden Agrees To Acquire RUCKUS Networks From Vistance Networks For Around $1.85 Bln

April 30, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Belden Inc. (BDC), a supplier of specialty networking solutions, Thursday announced that it has agreed to acquire RUCKUS Networks, a provider of intelligent network solutions from Vistance Networks for about $1.85 billion.

RUCKUS is a provider of enterprise networking solutions serving more than 48,000 customers globally and offers a portfolio of Wi-Fi, enterprise switching and AI-driven cloud networking platform that enables organizations to optimize performance, simplify operations and securely connect users and devices.

As per Belden, this acquisition establishes it as a leading provider of complete, end-to-end IT/OT networking solutions.

Belden has obtained a fully committed debt financing from J.P. Morgan to optimize its permanent capital structure between signing and closing for this acquisition. With a combined Adjusted EBITDA base of approximately $650 million and RUCKUS' high free cash flow conversion, Belden expects net leverage (a non-GAAP measure) to decline below 3x within the first full year after close, and to reach its long-term target of approximately 1.5x by 2029, the company said in a statement.

Further, it intends to temporarily pause share repurchases until leverage returns closer to its long-term target. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

In pre-market activity, BDC shares were trading at $131.54, up 3.09% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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