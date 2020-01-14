Belaruskali to sign new potash supply deal with China in 2020
MINSK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian state-owned potash producer Belaruskali plans to sign a new potash supply contract with China this year, chief executive Ivan Golovaty said on Tuesday.
Belaruskali's potash operations are currently operating at 75-80% capacity, the executive added.
Belarus is one of the world's largest potash exporters.
