Belaruskali to sign new potash supply deal with China in 2020

MINSK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Belarusian state-owned potash producer Belaruskali plans to sign a new potash supply contract with China this year, chief executive Ivan Golovaty said on Tuesday.

Belaruskali's potash operations are currently operating at 75-80% capacity, the executive added.

Belarus is one of the world's largest potash exporters.

(Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jon Boyle)

