Commodities

Belaruskali mines halting potash output as Belarus workers strike - TASS

Contributors
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Andrei Makhovsky Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

Production is being stopped at Belarusian potash producer Belaruskali's mines, Russia's TASS news agency cited a local trade union as saying on Tuesday, as workers staged protests over alleged election rigging and police brutality.

MOSCOW/MINSK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Production is being stopped at Belarusian potash producer Belaruskali's mines, Russia's TASS news agency cited a local trade union as saying on Tuesday, as workers staged protests over alleged election rigging and police brutality.

Workers on unofficial strike at the state-owned miner had threatened to halt output after the country's disputed Aug. 9 presidential election, media outlet Tut.By reported on Monday.

Final works were in progress, chairman of the Belarusian miners' union Yuri Zakharov told Reuters, adding that it would take at least another 24 hours for the plant to completely stop running.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular