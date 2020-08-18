Belaruskali mines halting potash output as Belarus workers strike - TASS

MOSCOW/MINSK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Production is being stopped at Belarusian potash producer Belaruskali's mines, Russia's TASS news agency cited a local trade union as saying on Tuesday, as workers staged protests over alleged election rigging and police brutality.

Workers on unofficial strike at the state-owned miner had threatened to halt output after the country's disputed Aug. 9 presidential election, media outlet Tut.By reported on Monday.

Final works were in progress, chairman of the Belarusian miners' union Yuri Zakharov told Reuters, adding that it would take at least another 24 hours for the plant to completely stop running.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrei Makhovsky; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jan Harvey)

