Belarusian flag carrier Belavia cancels flights to eight countries -statement

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Belarusian national flag carrier Belavia said on Thursday it had been forced to cancel flights to eight countries from May 27 to Oct. 30 due to European flight bans, including flights to Kaliningrad, Russia's Baltic enclave.

The European Union has urged its airlines to avoid Belarus and its airspace amid outrage over Sunday's forced landing in Minsk of a Ryanair RYA.I jet en route to Lithuania from Greece and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

As a result, Belavia said it was cancelling its flights to Warsaw, Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hanover, Vienna, Brussels, Barcelona, and Kaliningrad until Oct. 30.

"We regret that our passengers have to face this situation for reasons beyond the airline's control and we promise to do all we can to resolve it," Belavia said in a statement.

Belavia has previously said it has been banned from flying to Lithuania, Latvia, France, Sweden, Britain, Finland, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

A Belavia plane flying from Minsk to Barcelona on Wednesday turned back after Poland said it may not be able to enter French airspace.

Air France AIRF.PA later cancelled a flight from Paris to Moscow after Russia failed to approve a route bypassing Belarus.

(Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)

