News & Insights

Commodities

Belarus to export 8 mln tonnes of potash fertilisers in 2023 - Belta

Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

July 18, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

July 18 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to export 8 million metric tons of potash fertilisers this year, the state news agency Belta cited First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov as saying on Tuesday.

Canadian analysts have estimated that Belarusian potash exports, which used to exceed 10 million tons a year, dropped 60% last year after Lithuania stopped allowing the transit of fertiliser from landlocked Belarus.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.