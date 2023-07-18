Belarus to export 8 mln tonnes of potash fertilisers in 2023 - Belta

July 18 (Reuters) - Belarus plans to export 8 million metric tons of potash fertilisers this year, the state news agency Belta cited First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov as saying on Tuesday.

Canadian analysts have estimated that Belarusian potash exports, which used to exceed 10 million tons a year, dropped 60% last year after Lithuania stopped allowing the transit of fertiliser from landlocked Belarus.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.