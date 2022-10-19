Belarus says it is unable to pay off debt due to sanctions

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Belarus said on Wednesday it was unable to repay its foreign currency-denominated debt due to sanctions imposed on it by the European Union and the United States.

The World Bank said on Monday it had placed all loans made by its main lending arm to Belarus into "nonperforming" status effective immediately, citing overdue payments amounting to $68.43 million.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

