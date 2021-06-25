Belarus promise to honour commitments on potash supplies after EU sanctions

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Belarus Potash Company said on Friday that it would continue to work within the existing framework after the European Union's sanctions and would make every effort to meet its commitments to its partners.

An EU decision to ban potash from Belarus on Thursday jeopardizes the lifeline export route for the world's top producer of the crop nutrient via Lithuania.

