Belarus oil storage fire extinguished, ministry says

Updates after fire extinguished

Nov 23 (Reuters) - A fire that erupted at a huge underground oil storage facility in the Vitebsk region of Belarus has been extinguished, the Belarusian Emergencies Ministry said on Thursday.

The tank, which can hold 30,000 metric tons of oil, belongs to state-run company Gomeltransneft Druzhba.

The ministry said residual oil products caught fire at an unused reservoir that has been undergoing maintenance. There were no casualties and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn and David Goodman)

