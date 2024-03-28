News & Insights

Belarus has agreed to help Russia with gasoline supply, lawmaker says

March 28, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Olesya Astakhova for Reuters ->

Adds detail, possible supply volumes in paragraph 3

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian senior lawmaker Pavel Zavalny, the head of parliament's energy committee, said on Thursday that Belarus has agreed to help Russia with gasoline supply.

Industry and trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Russia had increased gasoline imports from neighbouring Belarus in March to tackle the risk of shortages in its domestic market because of unscheduled repairs at Russian refineries after drone attacks.

Zavalny told reporters that supplies might reach between 100,000 metric tons and 150,000 tons a month (24,000 barrels to 36,000 barrels per day).

Usually Russia is a net exporter of fuel and a supplier to international markets, but the disruption of Russian refining has forced oil companies to import.

This year, Russia has again increased gasoline imports from Belarus and in the first half of March they reached almost 3,000 tons, according to sources familiar with the statistics.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman and Mark Heinrich)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.