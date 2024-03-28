Belarus has agreed to help Russia with gasoline supply, lawmaker says

Adds detail, possible supply volumes in paragraph 3

MOSCOW, March 28 (Reuters) - Russian senior lawmaker Pavel Zavalny, the head of parliament's energy committee, said on Thursday that Belarus has agreed to help Russia with gasoline supply.

Industry and trade sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Russia had increased gasoline imports from neighbouring Belarus in March to tackle the risk of shortages in its domestic market because of unscheduled repairs at Russian refineries after drone attacks.

Zavalny told reporters that supplies might reach between 100,000 metric tons and 150,000 tons a month (24,000 barrels to 36,000 barrels per day).

Usually Russia is a net exporter of fuel and a supplier to international markets, but the disruption of Russian refining has forced oil companies to import.

This year, Russia has again increased gasoline imports from Belarus and in the first half of March they reached almost 3,000 tons, according to sources familiar with the statistics.

