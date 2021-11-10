Belarus dollar bonds drop on rising tensions, potential new sanctions

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sovereign dollar bonds issued by Belarus tumbled on Wednesday after tensions surrounding Minsk's actions along the country's border with Poland escalated and EU ambassadors paved the way for fresh sanctions.

Longer-dated issues suffered the sharpest falls, with the 2030 bond XS1760804184=TE dropping as much as 1.6 cents in the dollar to hit 84.94 cents, its lowest level since the depth of the pandemic rout in March 2020, Tradeweb data showed.

EU ambassadors agreed on Wednesday that Belarus' decision to encourage Middle Eastern migrants to enter Poland can legally be considered a "hybrid attack" that serves as a basis for a new round of sanctions on Minsk, diplomats said.

Meanwhile Russia took the rare step of dispatching two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support to its close ally.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

