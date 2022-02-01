Belarus diverts potash supplies from Lithuania to Russia

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Belarus has diverted potash shipments from Lithuania to Russia after the Vilnius government denounced a deal to ship the commodity through its Klaipeda port, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Tuesday.

The move, which follows a standoff over migrants on Belarus' western borders, will cut Belarusian exporters' margins, but higher prices may offset that, Golovchenko said in a video published by the government.

(Reporting by Moscow bureau, Editing by Louise Heavens)

