Belarus completes 2021 early grain sowing -ministry

Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

MINSK, April 27 (Reuters) - Belarus has almost completed the 2021 early spring grain sowing, seeding 735,900 hectares of various grains, the agriculture ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Farms started sowing in late March and the area under all spring grains, including corn, could total 2.36 million hectares (5.8 million acres) in 2021.

Belarus has said it plans to increase the grain harvest to 8.5 million tonnes in 2021, from 8 million tonnes last year.

