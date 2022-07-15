US Markets
MCO

Belarus calls Moody's comments on Eurobonds default 'provocative'

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Belarus' finance ministry said on Friday that a statement from rating agency Moody's saying Minsk had defaulted on its sovereign debt was "provocative" and aimed at creating an artificial shock over its Eurobonds.

July 15 (Reuters) - Belarus' finance ministry said on Friday that a statement from rating agency Moody's saying Minsk had defaulted on its sovereign debt was "provocative" and aimed at creating an artificial shock over its Eurobonds.

"The Belarusian side has made and will make every effort and will do everything possible to ensure that these rights of the holders of Eurobonds, who trust the Republic of Belarus, are exercised on an alternative basis," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Moody's said on Thursday that Belarus' move to pay Belarusian roubles on its dollar-denominated bonds constituted a default.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular