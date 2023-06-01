Belarus art festival could renew pressure on Poland's border, official says

By decree of Lukashenko, participants and guests of the July event from 73 countries, including the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, would be exempt from visa requirements for entering Belarus.

"The migration facilitation introduced, if successful, may lead to an increase in the influx of people to Belarus, which Lukashenko's services will use to intensify the hybrid operation conducted on our eastern border," Zaryn wrote.

Festival ticket holders will be able to enter Belarus without a visa from between July 4-23, a Belarus government website says.

No-one from the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw was immediately available for comment.

