Belarus accuses NATO of building up offensive capabilities near its borders -Belta

Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin on Monday accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near his country's borders, the Belta news agency reported.

Lithuania said on Sunday that NATO needed to adjust its stance towards Belarus, whose military, it said, was becoming more integrated with Russia's armed forces.

