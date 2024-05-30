Belararox Ltd Seeks Quotation for New Options

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Limited has announced the application for quotation of 7,333,333 new securities, specifically options expiring on July 13, 2026, under the ASX security code BRXOA issued on May 30, 2024. This move, aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility, aligns with the ASX Listing Rules and has been formally declared to the market.

For further insights into AU:BRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.