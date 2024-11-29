News & Insights

Belararox Ltd. Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

November 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd. successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all proposed resolutions passed by poll, including the re-election of Neil Warburton as Director and the approval of additional placement facilities. The company, focusing on mineral exploration for technology and renewable energy markets, continues to position itself strategically for future growth.

