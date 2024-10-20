Belararox Ltd Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

News & Insights

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd (ASX: BRX) has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares for a significant capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until an announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. This move signals potential strategic developments for the company, sparking interest among investors.

