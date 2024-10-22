Belararox Ltd. Announces New Securities Issue

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd. has announced plans to issue up to 9.6 million ordinary fully paid securities, aiming to attract investors and boost its growth through capital infusion. The proposed issue date for these securities is set for November 19, 2024. This strategic move could influence the company’s market position and appeal to shareholders looking for investment opportunities.

