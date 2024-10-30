Belararox Ltd. Announces AGM Amidst Resource Exploration

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd., a mineral exploration company, has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, urging shareholders to utilize electronic proxy voting. The company is focused on harnessing resources like zinc, copper, and nickel to cater to the growing demand in technology and renewable energy markets.

