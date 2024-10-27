News & Insights

Belararox Boosts Exploration with New Investments

October 27, 2024

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd. has secured A$7.7 million from new investors to bolster its exploration efforts in Argentina and Botswana. The company is set to commence drilling at the Malambo and Tambo South targets in Argentina, and it has expanded its portfolio by acquiring substantial copper-prospective land in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt. These strategic moves aim to enhance Belararox’s presence in the renewable and battery minerals market.

