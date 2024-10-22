Bel Fuse's Earnings: A Preview

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bel Fuse will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93.

The market awaits Bel Fuse's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.61 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.92% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bel Fuse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.97 1.41 1.27 EPS Actual 1.54 1.26 1.37 1.68 Price Change % 10.0% -5.0% -28.999999999999996% 24.0%

Performance of Bel Fuse Shares

Shares of Bel Fuse were trading at $83.55 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Bel Fuse

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bel Fuse.

The consensus rating for Bel Fuse is Outperform, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $83.5 implies a potential 0.06% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Airgain, AmpliTech Gr and Vishay Intertechnology, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Airgain, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, indicating a potential 90.42% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for AmpliTech Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, indicating a potential 94.02% downside. For Vishay Intertechnology, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, indicating a potential 73.67% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Airgain, AmpliTech Gr and Vishay Intertechnology, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bel Fuse Outperform -21.08% $53.40M 5.35% Airgain Buy -4.08% $6.15M -8.09% AmpliTech Gr Buy -37.95% $1.06M -7.36% Vishay Intertechnology Neutral -16.91% $162.87M 1.08%

Key Takeaway:

Bel Fuse is positioned at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs and manufactures electronic components that protect and connect electronic circuits. Its product portfolio is divided into three categories: magnetic solutions, power solutions & protection, and connectivity solutions. These products are used for the computer, networking, telecommunications, transportation and defense/aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics industries. Its geographical segments are the United States, Macao, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and All other foreign countries. Majority of the revenue is derived from United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bel Fuse

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bel Fuse faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.08% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bel Fuse's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bel Fuse's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bel Fuse's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.35% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Bel Fuse's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Bel Fuse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

